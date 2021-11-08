Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $110.00 at KeyCorp

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

PTON has been the topic of several other research reports. Westpark Capital lowered Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Stifel Europe dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.97.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $55.64 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $5,277,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,497.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock worth $40,708,012. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,318.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

