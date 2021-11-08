Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.50 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.92.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$42.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,229. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.50. The stock has a market cap of C$23.50 billion and a PE ratio of -49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$27.52 and a one year high of C$42.96.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total transaction of C$278,614.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at C$318,416. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 267 shares of company stock worth $9,662.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

