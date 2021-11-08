Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PENN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

Shares of PENN stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.38. 155,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966,610. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,994,000 after purchasing an additional 128,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,801 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after acquiring an additional 901,788 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 884,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after acquiring an additional 728,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

