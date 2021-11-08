PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Raised by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.4% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $86,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $166.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $166.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

