Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.600-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.60-1.63 EPS.

NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $10.95. 805,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,113. The firm has a market cap of $767.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

