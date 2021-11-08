Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.630 EPS.

Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 805,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,113. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PRDO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

