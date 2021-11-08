Performant Financial (PFMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.84 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. On average, analysts expect Performant Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT opened at $3.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $187.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFMT shares. TheStreet lowered Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 15,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 281,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,536.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 726,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,687. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performant Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,978 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Performant Financial worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

