PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Raymond James

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.
NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $718.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
PetIQ Company Profile
PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.
