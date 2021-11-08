PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Raymond James

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $718.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 40,817 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in PetIQ by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in PetIQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PetIQ by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

