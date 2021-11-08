PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Get PG&E alerts:

NYSE:PCG opened at $11.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PG&E stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of PG&E worth $53,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.