Phala Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.00 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $212.24 million and approximately $18.00 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00052363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00232235 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00097159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.