Phantomx (PNX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $42.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 117.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $85,430.62 and approximately $42.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded 92.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.38 or 0.00308385 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00013718 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004347 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

