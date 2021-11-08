Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.5% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.64. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $71.58 and a one year high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.