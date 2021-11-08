Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives $37.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 568,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,524. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 33.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.77%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

