Phoenixcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 8th. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $4,244.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,238.72 or 1.00067959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00054890 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.93 or 0.00312606 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.35 or 0.00539848 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00164333 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00014383 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001399 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001869 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,902,137 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

