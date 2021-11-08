PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years.

PCQ stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $19.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

