PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years.
PCQ stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $19.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.90.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
