Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for 1Life Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will earn ($1.56) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.35). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ONEM. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.36. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

