Piper Sandler Cuts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $250.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.73.

Get Square alerts:

Square stock opened at $237.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.23, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.17 and its 200 day moving average is $244.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square has a 52-week low of $167.11 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,660 shares of company stock worth $76,931,384. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Square by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 912,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.