Piper Sandler Cuts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $250.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.73.
Square stock opened at $237.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.23, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.17 and its 200 day moving average is $244.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square has a 52-week low of $167.11 and a 52-week high of $289.23.
In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,660 shares of company stock worth $76,931,384. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Square by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 912,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
