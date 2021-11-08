Piper Sandler Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $185.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $141.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $134.69 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

