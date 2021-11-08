Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tenaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of TS stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 1,609.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 114.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

