Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,022,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after acquiring an additional 316,761 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 216,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

PBI stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

