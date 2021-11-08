Points International (PCOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.45 million. On average, analysts expect Points International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PCOM stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. Points International has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.24 and a beta of 1.52.

PCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

