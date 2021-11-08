Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 309,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,911 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.51% of Polaris worth $42,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Polaris by 25.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Polaris by 2.1% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Shares of PII stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.95. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.12 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

