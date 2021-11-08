PolkaCover Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 8th. PolkaCover has a market cap of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaCover coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolkaCover has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00080683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00084564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00096664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,424.14 or 0.99813026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,696.94 or 0.07165787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00021134 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.