Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Tops $1.58 on Exchanges

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00002392 BTC on exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $74.09 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,006,176 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

