Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of POR traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,896. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $40.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

POR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Portland General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Portland General Electric worth $16,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

