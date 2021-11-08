Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 116.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,942 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $50.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $40.14 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at $676,436.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

