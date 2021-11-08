Poshmark (POSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Poshmark to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Poshmark has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Poshmark to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $23.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $104.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.70.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $1,725,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,674 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $47,742.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 534,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,949.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Poshmark stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

