Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

PBH opened at $62.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

