Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

PBH stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,500,000 after buying an additional 65,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after buying an additional 1,251,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,437,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,727,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,022,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,435,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,767,000 after buying an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

