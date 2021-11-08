Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 574,963 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,963 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Cactus worth $220,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cactus by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $41.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHD. Barclays boosted their price target on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

