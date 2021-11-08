Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of ONE Gas worth $277,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,941,000 after purchasing an additional 592,366 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $30,641,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,965,000 after acquiring an additional 207,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,363,000 after acquiring an additional 176,384 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

NYSE:OGS opened at $69.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.05. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.53.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

