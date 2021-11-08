Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,680,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.64% of JOYY worth $242,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,948,000 after purchasing an additional 25,626 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in JOYY by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in JOYY by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in JOYY by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY stock opened at $48.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.48. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

JOYY Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.