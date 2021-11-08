Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,524,085 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 37,082 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $236,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,109.5% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 624,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,908,000 after buying an additional 609,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after buying an additional 565,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

FANG opened at $113.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average of $86.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

