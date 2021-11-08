Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $209.42 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.14% of Pool worth $209,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pool by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,553,000 after buying an additional 105,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,309,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pool by 5.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,015,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Pool by 0.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 482,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,523,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

POOL opened at $517.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $475.93 and a 200-day moving average of $460.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $528.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. Pool’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

