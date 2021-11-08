Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $264.93 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,676,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.44% of SS&C Technologies worth $264,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of SSNC opened at $77.82 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $79.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.78.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

