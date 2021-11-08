Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 841,232 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,054,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 841,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $250,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 47.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 30.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $66.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

