Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.610-$2.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of PRIM stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 491,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $41.76.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Primoris Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Primoris Services worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

