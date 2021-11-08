Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $88,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $68.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $70.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

