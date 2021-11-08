Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Increased to $164.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $164.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.47.

NYSE:PLD opened at $146.69 on Monday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $149.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,000 shares of company stock worth $49,367,262 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Amundi acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,509 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 638.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

