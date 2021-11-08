Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Separately, Benchmark lowered Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.50.

PRLB stock opened at $61.64 on Thursday. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $57.54 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average is $82.11.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,486,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,872,000 after buying an additional 55,835 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after buying an additional 200,530 shares during the last quarter.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

