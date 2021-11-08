Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Diamondback Energy worth $22,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,125,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,282 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $113.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $116.39.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

