Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,590 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,694 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cheniere Energy worth $19,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 403.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $4,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 404.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,815 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 94.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.42.

LNG stock opened at $107.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $113.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 40.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.50%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.