Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,222 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.91% of Trinseo worth $21,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSE. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

In related news, Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinseo stock opened at $59.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.49. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

