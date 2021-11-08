Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 629,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,374 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $20,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

Several research firms have commented on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.