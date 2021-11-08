Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 62,162 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62,162 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $22,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 126.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $142.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.30. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $145.88.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $2,055,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,709 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

