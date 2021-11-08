Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 68,885 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,885 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $19,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

NYSE:FRT opened at $132.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.52 and its 200-day moving average is $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

