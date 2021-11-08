Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 8,449 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $21,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after buying an additional 756,875 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $57,528,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after buying an additional 565,022 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,741,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,385,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $81.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $524,386. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

