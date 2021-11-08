Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 843 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after acquiring an additional 184,430 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 70.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,109 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $200.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.84 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.96.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

