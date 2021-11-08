Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 1,931 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Premier worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Premier by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Premier by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Premier by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $41.06 on Monday. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.47. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.