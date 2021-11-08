Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Realogy were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Realogy by 153.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Realogy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,724,000 after acquiring an additional 509,774 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realogy by 33.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realogy by 66.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 491,126 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the first quarter worth $264,000.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.57. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RLGY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

